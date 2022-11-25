Assam: Carcass Of Elephant Calf Recovered In Jorhat

The carcass of an elephant calf was recovered from a tea estate in Assam’s Jorhat district on Friday morning.

Sources said that carcass was discovered by locals at Kasojan tea estate in Titabor, after which they informed forest authorities.

It is learned that the calf was roughly three-months-old during the time of its death.

The cause of the elehpant’s death has not been established yet.

Earlier yesterday, a wild tusker was found dead in the Goalpara district in Assam.

According to police, locals spotted the carcass of an elephant in a paddy field in the Joyramkuchi area under the Lakhipur forest range in the lower Assam district and informed forest officials.

As per the locals, a herd of wild elephants probably came out from the forest in search of food.

The Lakhipur Forest Range Officer, Dhruba Dutta speaking about the incident said, "the exact cause of the elephant's death is yet to be ascertained".

About the possibility of death by electrocution, Dutta said, "We have not found any electricity connection in this paddy field, so there is no question about electrocution".