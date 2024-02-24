Assam Celebrates 514th Bir Chilarai Divas

In commemoration of the 514th birth anniversary of Bir Chilarai, Chilarai Divas is being observed in various parts of the state with fervor, highlighting his significant contributions to Assamese history.
On Saturday, Chilarai Divas is being celebrated with a day-long program at Kumar Bhaskar Barman Kshetra, Amingaon in Guwahati. The event is organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs in association with the All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Sammelan.
State Minister of Environment and Forest, Chandra Mohan Patowary, and MP, Jayant Mallabaruah graced the event as chief guests. The All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Sammelan President, Pranav Narayan Deb also attended the event.
The event featured discussions and cultural programs, fostering a deeper understanding of Chilarai’s legacy among attendees.
Notably, Dibrugarh District Koch Rajbonshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) will be awarded the ‘Bir Chilarai Award-2024’ to Dibrugarh Xahitya Xabha president and Principal of DHS Kanoi College, renowned social worker Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia on the occasion of Bir Chilarai Divas.
To honor the courageous and heroic deeds of the great general of Assam, the Chilarai Divas date is observed on a full moon night in February (Magh). The birth anniversary of Mahabir Chilarai is organized by the Government of Assam annually since 2005. It is declared a regional public holiday in the state that falls in Phagun Maah of Purnima according to the Hindu calendar.
Shukladhwaja later known as Chilarai was the military chief commander of the Koch Royal Dynasty of the Kamata Kingdom in the 16th century. He played a great role in expanding the great empire of his elder brother, Maharaja Nara Narayan. He died from smallpox on the banks of the Ganges River in 1577 while heading an invasion of Gour in western India. The heroic saga of Mahabir Chilarai is a tale of courage and bravery. A brave warrior Shukladhwaja was extremely quick like the bird Chiloni or kite in action.