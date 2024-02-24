Assam Celebrates 514th Bir Chilarai Divas

Shukladhwaja later known as Chilarai was the military chief commander of the Koch Royal Dynasty of the Kamata Kingdom in the 16th century. He played a great role in expanding the great empire of his elder brother, Maharaja Nara Narayan. He died from smallpox on the banks of the Ganges River in 1577 while heading an invasion of Gour in western India. The heroic saga of Mahabir Chilarai is a tale of courage and bravery. A brave warrior Shukladhwaja was extremely quick like the bird Chiloni or kite in action.