Assam Chief Minister’s Popularity Will Dip Further in Next 6 Months | APCC’s 17 Points

The 17 reasons for the BJP government’s failure cited by him in the press meet are:

1. The CM’s communal policy.

2. Pushing Assam further into the debt trap.

3. Failure to check price rise.

4. Failure to resolve the employment problem.

5. Failing to check corruption.

6. Withdrawal of Special State status for Assam.

7. Silence on presenting an accurate NRC.

8. Not implementing the report by the Justice Biplab Sharma Committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

9. Failure to check floods and soil erosion.

10. Not including Assam’s 6 communities in the ST category.

11. Support to big dams.

12. Non-withdrawal of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

13. Failure to resolve boundary issues with neighbouring states.

14. Failure in getting investment in the Industries and Commerce sector.

15. Political motivation in Delimitation of Constituencies.

16. Conducting haphazard eviction drives without alternative arrangements in place, and

17. Indiscriminate setting up of Toll Gates.