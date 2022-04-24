Assam: Child Trampled to Death by Elephant at Baithalangso

Man-elephant conflict seems to be a never ending problem in Assam. In yet another elephant attack, a child was trampled to death at Baithalangso in West Karbi Anglong district on Sunday.

According to reports, a lady identified as Kabon Rongfarpi was busy cleaning grass in front of her house. Along with her was one and half year old daughter Umjalin Ingti.

At the same time, an elephant came chasing at the mother daughter duo. The elephant chased them till a distance. Kabon Rongfarpi was grievously injured after the attack while her daughter Umjalin died on the spot.

Injured Kabon Rongfarpi is currently undergoing treatment at the Baithalangso Block Primary Hospital.

Also Read: PM Modi Launches Projects of Rs. 20K Cr During J&K Visit