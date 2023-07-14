Assam: Chirang, Bongaigaon Flooded as Water Level Of Brahmaputra Surges

Following incessant rainfall, Assam’s Chirang and Bongaigaon districts were inundated after a substantial increase in the water level of the Brahmaputra river.
On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had raised a flood alert, saying that neighboring state of Bhutan would be releasing excess water from Kurichu Dam.
The Assam government alerted district administrations to remain vigilant to whether Beki and Manas rivers were flowing above the danger mark.
"The Royal Government of Bhutan informed us that tonight there will be an excess release of water from the Kurichu Dam. We have alerted our district administrations to remain vigilant and assist people in every possible way in case the Beki and Manas rivers breach the danger mark," CM Sarma tweeted.
Earlier on Tuesday, the flood situation in Assam's Lakhimpur district further deteriorated, affecting nearly 60,300 people as several new areas were inundated.
Around 67 villages were submerged in flood waters. These villages fall within the ambit of four revenue circles of the Lakhimpur district.
The Brahmaputra River was flowing above the danger level mark at Tezpur in Sonitpur district and Neamatihat in Jorhat district. Additionally, the water level of Disang river was also deemed to have gone over the danger mark at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar district.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 2,696 people have been affected in Dhemaji district while another 2,866 people have been marooned in Biswanath sub-division in Sonitpur district.