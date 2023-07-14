Assam: Chirang, Bongaigaon Flooded as Water Level Of Brahmaputra Surges

"The Royal Government of Bhutan informed us that tonight there will be an excess release of water from the Kurichu Dam. We have alerted our district administrations to remain vigilant and assist people in every possible way in case the Beki and Manas rivers breach the danger mark," CM Sarma tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the flood situation in Assam's Lakhimpur district further deteriorated, affecting nearly 60,300 people as several new areas were inundated.