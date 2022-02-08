Assam | Chirang SP DirectedTo Take Action Against Policemen For Assaulting Journalist

The Assam Police has directed Chirang SP to take appropriate action against erring policemen who assaulted a journalist of Pratidin Time on Monday at Basugaon. Additional DGP (Law & Order) GP Singh in a tweet mentioned that the Assam Police regretted the incident that took place yesterday between a journalist and policemen.

“Reference altercation between a journalist and policemen at Basugaon, Chirang, SP @chirangpolice has been directed to take appropriate action against erring policemen. The incident is regretted and @assampolice

personnel are being adequately sensitized,” GP Singh wrote in his tweet.

It may be mentioned that the journalist Jayanta Debnath was assaulted by policemen after the former questioned them on flouting traffic rules. The incident was reported from Basugaon when the scribe questioned two cops for not wearing helmets while they were riding bikes.

Commenting on the assault, Jayant Debnath said, "Two policemen on a bike were not wearing helmets, my only fault was that I questioned them saying what message would it give to the general public. They abused, assaulted me in broad daylight. When I told them I am a journalist, they got more furious."

"Police is given free hand in Assam and they are misusing it. I want to tell the Assam government that you make laws and your own people break them. I urged the government to take quick action. Had the incident occurred at night, they would have perhaps shot me dead. I am shocked by their behaviour," he added.

An FIR was also lodged and Laba Kr Deka, Chirang Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) ensured that the necessary action is being taken in the matter.

"Based on the FIR by Jayant Debnath against two constables, we are taking necessary action in the matter. We have 'reserved closed' the two constables," he stated.

Meanwhile, the journalist has been admitted to the hospital. He was admitted to the Lower Assam Hospital in Bongaigaon for advanced treatment.