Assam: Chirang Woman Dies During Childbirth, Kin Allege Medical Negligence

Minor tension prevailed at the JSB Civil Hospital here in Chirang after a woman reportedly passed away while giving birth to a still born baby late Friday night.

Relatives of the deceased woman accused the doctors of negligence and started raising slogans.

Meanwhile, Chirang Police were summoned to pacify the relatives.

The deceased woman has been identified as Mariyam Soren.

As per the UN inter-agency estimates, the global maternal mortality ratio (MMR) has declined by 34 per cent – from 342 deaths to 223 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Yet, maternal deaths are still being reported in various parts of the nation. It is noteworthy to mention that Assam reported the highest Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) of 195 per lakh live births in 2018-2020.

According to the Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2018-20, Assam, which has the highest MMR, is followed by Madhya Pradesh with MMR of 173 per lakh live births and Uttar Pradesh 167.

Kerala, which has the lowest MMR, is followed by Maharashtra 33 and Telangana 43, the data revealed.