Assam: Chittaranjan Basumatary Resigns from AJP

In a major setback, Secretary of Assam Jatiya Parishad Chittaranjan Basumatary resigned from the party. He was one of the founders of the party.

In a social media post, Basumatary wrote, “I resigned from AJP. I am politically free now.”

Basumatary contested from Dhemaji constituency from AJP in 2021 assembly election. He secured second position in Dhemaji. He was the one who received highest votes among the candidates of AJP in the assembly election.

He tendered his resignation to the party President.