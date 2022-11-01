Assam

Assam: CID Takes Action Against Darrang Cop For Lapse In Probe

Utpal was arrested for negligence in investigation in the murder case.
CID Takes Action Against Darrang Cop
CID Takes Action Against Darrang Cop
Pratidin Time

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested a police officer in Assam’s Darrang district on Tuesday in connection to murder of a tribal girl.

The arrested police officer, identified as Utpal Bora, was Officer-in-Charge of Dhula Police Station.

Utpal was arrested for negligence in investigation in the murder case.

According to sources, CID led a special investigation team to investigate the matter.

The matter was investigated with the intervention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, three police officers were suspended in connection to the case.

Also Read
Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat to Observe State-wide Mourning on Nov 2
Darrang
CID
Dhula Police Station
Officer-in-charge

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com