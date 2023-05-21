Assam: CID Freezes Over Rs 8 Lakh Stolen by Cyber Fraud

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam has frozen Rs 8,15,743 stolen by cyber fraud , official sources said.
A senior official said that an individual named Tapas Gupta reported to helpline number 1930 that he received an email regarding the claim of rewards.
However, after opening the link provided by the cyber fraud, Rs. 37,469 was siphoned off from his State Bank of India (SBI) account.
The CID was able to trace and freeze the amount after taking quick measures.
In another incident, Rs 7,78,27 was siphoned off from the bank account of a person identified as Mehboob Hasan Ahmed recently. The money was siphoned off on the pretext of offering an online job. The CID traced and freezed the entire amount of money.
Meanwhile, the CID has appealed people to be alert and not fall prey to cyber crimes. They have also requested people not to share any OTP, CVV, PIN or password to any strangers and not to click any unknown links received through email, SMS and WhatsApp.
Last month, over Rs. 7 lakhs from two different accounts belonging to an elderly couple from Guwahati was siphoned off by fraudsters. The husband, identified as Dinesh Chandra Dutta, received a message from a special unidentified number that warned if they don’t recharge their electricity bill, the line will be cut off within the next few minutes.
In the message, they were asked to recharge a phone number with Rs. 100. After reading the text message, they immediately recharged the phone number. Following this, Dinesh Dutta lost Rs. 4,13,900 from his account while his wife lost Rs. 3,47,100 from her bank account.