Assam: CID Freezes Over Rs 8 Lakh Stolen by Cyber Fraud

Last month, over Rs. 7 lakhs from two different accounts belonging to an elderly couple from Guwahati was siphoned off by fraudsters. The husband, identified as Dinesh Chandra Dutta, received a message from a special unidentified number that warned if they don’t recharge their electricity bill, the line will be cut off within the next few minutes.

In the message, they were asked to recharge a phone number with Rs. 100. After reading the text message, they immediately recharged the phone number. Following this, Dinesh Dutta lost Rs. 4,13,900 from his account while his wife lost Rs. 3,47,100 from her bank account.