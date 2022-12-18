Assam: Civilian Mistaken for Poacher Shot in Baksa

A civilian sustained major bullet injury after forest personnel opened fire suspecting him to be a poacher at Batabari in Baksa district of Assam.

The victim has been identified as Nirmal Basumatary. He has been critically injured and has been shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

The incident occurred at the Batabari range along the India-Bhutan border on Saturday night.

As per reports, Nirmal was collecting wood in the forest while the unfortunate incident occurred.

Meanwhile, after being informed about the incident, the police arrived at the spot and started investigation into the case.

Though Nirmal was admitted at the civil hospital in Baksa, he was shifted to the GMCH due to his deteriorating health.

On the other hand, the police has taken another person named Rakesh Islari into custody. Islari had gone with Nirmal to the forest.

Further details on the incident will come to light after the police interrogation is over.