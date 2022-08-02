Assam: Class X Student Allegedly Raped, Murdered

A minor girl was found dead at Sal Bagan in Lumding under Assam’s Hojai district.

The body of the minor girl was recovered from Krishna Basti area, sources informed.

According to her family members, the victim girl, a student of standard X, went for her tuition in the evening hours of Monday but never returned.

They further alleged that the girl was raped and murdered.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and recovered the body.

The exact cause of her death will be ascertained after a post-mortem, police said, adding that an investigation into the matter is underway.