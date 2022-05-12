Assam Climber Hedayet Ali Scales Mount Everest

Assam man, who hails from Hajo, Hedayet Ali now settled in California, USA has climbed Mount Everest on Thursday morning. Ali reached the top at around 7.30 AM and is the seventh Assamese mountaineer to climb Mount Everest.

Ali started trekking from Lukla to Everest Base Camp. Ali is a software engineer based in California.

He also climbed Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, Mount Acconogua in 2019 and Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa in 2018.

The Explorers Club of Guwahati salutes Hedayet Ali for his expedition.

This is the first expedition of the season to Mount Everest. Ali climbed the peak in an International team with 11 other mountaineers.