Assam CLP Seeks Disqualification of MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha & Basanta Das

The Assam Congress Legislature Party (ACLP) on Friday applied for the disqualification of the two former party MLAs from their posts.
The ACLP leaders submitted a disqualification application against former Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das.
The application was submitted to Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary on Friday.
This comes after the Congress leadership showed their disappointment on the two leader's recent political decisions.
Notably, On February 14, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha stepped down as the working president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) amid speculation that he will quit the party. Along with Purkayastha, Basanta Das also addressed a press conference and expressed their open support to the BJP government by staying in the Congress.
It is worth noting that the two Congress MLAs were reportedly preparing to join the BJP after consulting with the chief minister. To some extent, the two MLAs proved the rumors true by openly announcing their support for the government even though they will be in opposition in the coming days.
The APCC had also issued a show cause notice to Purkayastha, asking him to clarify his stand as to why the party should not take disciplinary actions against him.