Assam CM Announces Cabinet Expansion on December 7

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, following a virtual Cabinet meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, confirmed that the much-awaited cabinet expansion will take place on December 7 at 12 noon. He assured that further details regarding the expansion would be disclosed soon.

The move comes after growing demands for an expansion, as several ministers in the current cabinet have been shouldering multiple responsibilities due to a limited number of members.

Currently, the Assam cabinet has only 15 members, including the Chief Minister, although the maximum strength permitted is 18, which leaves three slots vacant.

Notably, there has been no representation from Barak Valley in the cabinet since former minister Parimal Suklabaidya, who represented the Dholai constituency, resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

With Assam facing assembly elections in early 2026, the cabinet expansion is seen as a crucial step to ensure effective governance and address regional representation gaps.

The Chief Minister’s announcement has sparked speculation about potential new appointments, particularly from Barak Valley, to balance the cabinet's composition.