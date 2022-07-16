Assam CM Announces Financial Aid For Flood-Affected People

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced financial aid to victims of floods that ravaged the state in the months of May and June this year.
Addressing the media in a briefing in Guwahati, the CM said that the unprecedented floods this year has affected over 89 lakh people in Assam.
He informed about the government’s efforts towards rescue and relief operations following the devastating floods.
Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM in a series of tweets wrote, “We’ve made unwavering efforts to reach affected families & extend all necessary help in a systematic way.”
“In the first phase, emphasis was laid on evacuation and safety. NDRF and SDRF evacuated 98,509 people and 7,42,250 took shelter in relief camps. 2,19,298 quintal free rice and other essential food items like dal, oil and salt were supplied to ensure basic needs,” he added.
The CM then announced that as many as 1,89,752 families will receive Rs 3,800 each at the time of leaving the relief camps as a part of the state government’s efforts to minimise the sufferings of these flood victims.
CM Sarma further informed that Rs 4 lakhs each will go the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods, while Rs 1,000 each has been earmarked as book grant from the CM Relief Fund which will go the over one lakh students.
He mentioned that an assessment will be undertaken by the state education department to provide additional textbooks to the flood-affected students by August 15.
Assessment will also be done on fully and partially damaged houses and those that were washed away to provide compensation from the government, said the Assam CM.
The CM further added that the steps for rebuilding damaged infrastructure will be done by September 30.
“We are working methodically with full dedication to extend all possible support to flood affected families and restore normalcy at the earliest,” he tweeted.
The Assam CM also expressed his gratitude to central government for its support and disbursement of funds to provide assistance to the people of the state.