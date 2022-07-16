Assam CM Announces Financial Aid For Flood-Affected People

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced financial aid to victims of floods that ravaged the state in the months of May and June this year.

Addressing the media in a briefing in Guwahati, the CM said that the unprecedented floods this year has affected over 89 lakh people in Assam.

He informed about the government’s efforts towards rescue and relief operations following the devastating floods.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM in a series of tweets wrote, “We’ve made unwavering efforts to reach affected families & extend all necessary help in a systematic way.”

“In the first phase, emphasis was laid on evacuation and safety. NDRF and SDRF evacuated 98,509 people and 7,42,250 took shelter in relief camps. 2,19,298 quintal free rice and other essential food items like dal, oil and salt were supplied to ensure basic needs,” he added.

The CM then announced that as many as 1,89,752 families will receive Rs 3,800 each at the time of leaving the relief camps as a part of the state government’s efforts to minimise the sufferings of these flood victims.