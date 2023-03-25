Assam CM Celebrates Earth Hour| See Pics

Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday celebrated Earth Hour 2023.

In the true spirit of the occasion, Sarma switched off the lights in his office and discharged official works at Janata Bhawan.

The CM took the celebration to its official twitter handle and wrote, "To mark #EarthHour, I switched off lights for an hour at my office in Janata Bhawan this evening. This symbolism reaffirms our collective pledge to a sustainable lifestyle and our commitment to mitigate climate change. How did you observe #EarthHour today ?"