Assam CM Celebrates Earth Hour| See Pics

Assam CM Celebrates Earth Hour

Sarma switched off the lights in his office and discharged official works at Janata Bhawan.
Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday celebrated Earth Hour 2023.

In the true spirit of the occasion, Sarma switched off the lights in his office and discharged official works at Janata Bhawan.

The CM took the celebration to its official twitter handle and wrote, "To mark #EarthHour, I switched off lights for an hour at my office in Janata Bhawan this evening. This symbolism reaffirms our collective pledge to a sustainable lifestyle and our commitment to mitigate climate change. How did you observe #EarthHour today ?"

Earth Hour is an annual event organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).  It is a global grassroots movement uniting people to take action on environmental issues and protect the planet.

The event encourages individuals to turn off all lights and electrical appliances at their homes and offices for an hour to promote awareness of climate change challenges and energy conservation.

Earth Hour 2023: One Big Hour of Preservation
