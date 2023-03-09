Assam CM Condemns Rahul Gandhi's Comments At Cambridge

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday condemned the comments of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that he had made on his foreign trip.

The Assam CM said that it is bad for Indian politics when a leader goes out and discusses the problems of the country. Lending his thoughts on the matter, he said, “This is not right for the nation’s politics.”

“By doing so, Congress has lost the trust of the people of India,” CM Sarma added.

Earlier, the Assam CM had launched a scathing attack on the Congress leader saying that Rahul Gandhi’s lecture at the Cambridge University was “nothing but a brazen attempt to denigrate” India on foreign soil in the guise of targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Assam CM Sarma wrote in one of his several tweets, “First foreign agents target us! Then our own targets us on a foreign land!”

“Rahul says Indian democracy is under threat because he can’t freely express himself. FACT: He travelled 4,000 km in his yatra incident-free under the protection provided by Modi Govt. Do we need to remind him how yatras led by BJP leaders were sabotaged when Cong was in power? Ji,” tweeted the Assam CM.

In another tweet, CM Sarma had written, “Rahul says Pegasus was found on his phone and an “officer” warned him regarding it. FACT: He refused to submit his phone for investigation when Supreme Court asked for it. Following extensive investigation, SC concluded that there was no evidence of Pegasus.”

“Rahul says India’s minorities are unsafe and treated like second class citizens. FACT: Since May 2014, communal violence in India has been the lowest ever and prosperity of minority families the highest ever. Many minority leaders have reposed their faith in Modi Govt,” he wrote in another tweet.

In a further tweet, the Assam CM said, “Rahul says India is a Union of States modeled around Europe. FACT: Bharat & her Mahajanapadas as a civilization entity has been in existence thousands of years before even Europe became a political entity, yet we are modeled after them?”

“Rahul praises China as an aspiring superpower, cites Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as an example. FACT: BRI is solely responsible for the debt crisis facing several countries today. Uncle Pitroda should have told him this,” CM Sarma mentioned in another tweet.

In his third tweet on the matter, the Assam CM said, “Rahul even admits he is fascinated by China and Communist party members have shaped his thoughts. Such rich praise for the Chinese is understandable. Gandhi family is trying to pay off its debts for the donations they took from them!”

It may be noted that Rahul Gandhi had addressed the MBA students at Cambridge Judge Business School on the topic “Learning to Listen in the 21st Century.”