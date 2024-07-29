Assam CM Discusses District GDP, Delegation Of Powers With DCs

In a bid to take Assam among the top five Indian states, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stressed the delegation of powers to districts and determining GDP at the district level. At the all-district commissioners' meeting in Guwahati on Monday, he said that future competition has to be on GDP.
Sarma said, "State government should also delegate our powers to districts so that districts become the fulcrum of the governance. We have signed an MoU with an institute to determine the GDP of every district. Now there are many districts where we do not know how much the GDP is."
He said that district GDP is not in the hands of DCs which has led to little discussion on their contribution to the state's GDP.
"Today when we cultivate Maize in unutilized land, it is very high yielding – consumption is very high. Since the district GDP is not in the hands of the district commissioners, we never discuss their contribution to the state’s GDP," said the Chief Minister.
"Now, DC Haflong, DC Golaghat can every year propose to the government that we will add on 500 homestays so that [their] GDP improves. Future competition has to be on GDP. My request to the T&D department is that our state GDP with district GDP report should be published for the first time and next year same can be revisited," he added.
Sarma also highlighted the importance of tapping into economic activities to create employment. "If we donnot involve ourselves with economic activities, we will not be able to create employment opportunities. In turn, we will not be able to take Assam to the top five Indian states. Employment and economic activities are the key," he said.
The Chief Minister also pointed out how the new structure should look like stating, "Assam after battling with law and order situation for a long time, we have to now work on getting ready for a new dawn. In a district, we have to create a government – this will not be a separate state. The district is a state, the guardian minister becomes CM and DC become chief secretary for that district."
"We will be able to do this when our routine work is delegated to sub-districts. And, these sub-districts should be manned by competent officers. I request the Chief Secretary to conduct one-month training for ADCs before we send them to sub-districts, either by inviting people from Mussorie, or by sending them there." added Sarma.