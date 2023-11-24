Assam CM Draws Flak For Sharing Doctored Video Of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

As the elections in Rajasthan draw near, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has come under fire for sharing a manipulated video of a speech by Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.
This act has drawn criticism from netizens who have accused CM Sarma of spreading fake content.
The video was initially posted by BJP Spokesperson Laxmikant Bharadwaj on a platform called 'X'. It depicts Gehlot trying to deliver a speech but constantly being disrupted by chants of "Modi Modi" in the background.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the video on his account with the caption that read, "मोदी जी का गारंटी - आएगा तो मोदी ही"
However, Mohammed Zubair, an independent fact-checker, shared the original video that does not contain any mention of Modi, implying that the video shared by CM Sarma was deceptive or untrue.
A number of leaders of the Congress party were quick to react, saying that it was an effort to deceive the public into thinking that Gehlot lacks popularity and that the people of Rajasthan prefer Modi.
Some netizens have also expressed their disapproval of CM Sarma, stating that a person in such a prominent position should refrain from spreading false information.
Another user raised concerns about the lack of action being taken against the Assam Chief Minister and Bharadwaj for sharing fake content.