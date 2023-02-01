Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Turns 54 Today

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma turned 54 on Wednesday (February 1). Fans and followers of the chief minister gathered at his residence to wish him on his birthday.

Wishes poured in for the Chief Minister from across the state and other parts of the country. His fans and well wishers wished him on his birthday. The chief minister also celebrated his birthday by cutting cake at his government residence at midnight.

His fans and well wishers also wished by offering gifts.

He was also seen clicking photographs with his fans.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, “I am blessed to have such a large fan followers and I seek blessings from all on my birthday.”

The chief minister will inaugurate the foot-over bridge in Fancy Bazar today on the day of his birthday, which will be the gift from his side to the public.

A special cake has also been prepared for his birthday by a noted restaurant in Guwahati.