Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Congress for Prioritising ‘Gandhi Parivaar’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has slammed the Congress party for prioritising ‘Gandhi parivaar’ than those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Lashing at the party, Sarma said, “Congress has developed an ecosystem and the people part of this ecosystem may tolerate things against India, but they'll not tolerate anything against the Gandhis. Today, no one listens to them. People should be loyal to the country, not a particular family.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comments comes after Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda to sack Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning his parentage.

Sarma said, “He (Telangana CM KCR) got agitated by my comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but not by Gandhi's comment on our Army. This mindset that you can’t criticize the Gandhi family needs to be changed.”

Notably, while addressing a campaign rally in Uttarakhand on Friday, Sarma had launched a scathing attack on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of India’s surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016 and air strike in 2019. Sarma questioned whether the BJP had ever demanded proof from him for being the “son of Rajiv Gandhi”.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also alleged that Congress questioned the abilities of late Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, since the day he became an army chief.