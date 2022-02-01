Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Turns 53 Today

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma turned 53 on Tuesday (February 1). Fans and followers of the chief minister gathered at his residence at 12 am to wish him on his birthday.

Wishes poured in for the Chief Minister from across the state and other parts of the country. His fans and well wishers wished him on his birthday. The chief minister also celebrated his birthday by cutting cake in his residence with his fan followers.

He was seen clicking photographs with his Bhagin (Nephew) and his fans. Stating that he suffers from diabetes, he has taken bites of cakes.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, “I am blessed to have such a large fan followers and I seek blessings from all on my birthday.”

“I have various programmes scheduled today and on Wednesday I will visit Majuli to spend time with 48 nephews. I got inspiration from the love and blessings that I receive from the people of the state,” added CM Sarma.

The Jalukbari constituency represented by CM Sarma has been illuminated with lights and decorations on the occasion of the Chief Minister’s birthday.