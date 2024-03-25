Assam CM Holds Meet With AGP Leaders, Charts Strategy For Lok Sabha Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) headquarters in Guwahati, engaging in discussions about the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. AGP, a crucial ally of the NDA and a part of the BJP-led Assam government, is gearing up for the polls.
During the meeting, CM Sarma expressed confidence in the BJP and its coalition partners, predicting significant victories. He outlined ambitious margins for various constituencies, projecting wins for the alliance.
He asserted that the BJP and its allies are poised to secure victories with substantial margins, citing figures such as 2-2.5 lakh votes in Jorhat, 2.5-3 lakh in Barpeta, and 2.5 lakh in Kokrajhar, among others.
Speaking at a rally, the chief minister also hinted at potential political shifts, indicating the possibility of Congress leaders joining the BJP before the assembly polls. He highlighted the significance of indigenous communities in Assam, emphasizing the alliance's commitment to their interests.
The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam are scheduled across three phases, with polling set for April 19, April 26, and May 7. In previous elections, the BJP made significant gains in the state, with the Chief Minister expressing optimism for further successes in the upcoming polls.