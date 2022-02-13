Assam CM Holds Meeting with Power Department Officials

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Bijulee Bhawan and discussed about the electricity distribution process with power department officials today.

The chief minister said that negotiations are being held with three power distribution companies in relation to the matter.

According to the chief minister, the power department has been undergoing loss during 2019-20 and 2021 also. “It might take around two years to recover this loss,” the chief minister said.

“Work of the Lower Kopili Hydro Project is underway. Along with this, many other big projects are also underway.” Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

The Kopili Hydro Electric project is expected to be completed by June 2024. Also, the electricity supply from clean energy will be increased by 469 GWh and reduce greenhouse gas emission by 360K tons annually.



The total budget for the project is estimated to be $297 million and is funded by the Asian Development Bank, Government of India and Government of Assam.