Assam CM Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 545 Cr in Rangia

As part of a “A Day dedicated to Development", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 23 projects worth Rs 545.19 crore at Rangia in Kamrup rural district on Sunday.

This is a part of the state cabinet’s commitment to invest Rs 10,000 crores in the financial year 2023-2024.

Announcing the projects, Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, “As we observe “A Day dedicated to Development", I inaugurated & laid the foundation for 23 projects worth Rs 545 cr at Rangia today. I have directed officials to ensure timely execution so these initiatives will bear the fruits of development & prosperity for people of Assam.”