Assam CM Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 545 Cr in Rangia

As part of a “A Day dedicated to Development", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 23 projects worth Rs 545.19 crore at Rangia in Kamrup rural district on Sunday.
This is a part of the state cabinet’s commitment to invest Rs 10,000 crores in the financial year 2023-2024.
Announcing the projects, Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, “As we observe “A Day dedicated to Development", I inaugurated & laid the foundation for 23 projects worth Rs 545 cr at Rangia today. I have directed officials to ensure timely execution so these initiatives will bear the fruits of development & prosperity for people of Assam.”
The Assam chief minister also inaugurated a 4-lane link road that connects Rangia to National Highway 1.
CM Sarma said, “Today we are observing “A Day Dedicated to Development”. I am happy to have kick started it by inaugurating a 4-lane link road that will connect Rangia to NH-31. Our Govt is committed to invest over ₹10,000 cr in FY 2023-2024 to create world-class infrastructure in Assam.”
Meanwhile, providing a major boost to healthcare facilities and in Rangia, CM Sarma inaugurated a 47-bedded ICU at Rangia Model Hospital. The Assam chief minister said that “Assam is witnessing a silent revolution in healthcare. We are determined to bring quality healthcare infrastructure closer to our towns and villages.”
Himanta Biswa Sarma also inaugurated a post-graduation block at Rangia College, upgrading it to a PG institution.
“Health & Education are the front wheels of Assam’s developmental journey. I had the pleasure of inaugurating a post-graduation block at Rangiya College, upgrading it to a PG institution. With this, fewer students will have to leave home for studies,” CM Sarma tweeted.
On the other hand, after laying foundation stones, Himanta Biswa Sarma went to Rangia’s Hardutt Biradutt Bhawan along with several party leaders to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ speech.