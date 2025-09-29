Assam CM Introduces Assamese Option in APSC Prelims

In a significant move aimed at making Assam civil services examinations more inclusive, Assam Chief MinisterHimanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Assam Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary question papers will now be available in both English and Assamese.

The decision seeks to create a level playing field for all aspirants, especially benefiting those who are more comfortable with Assamese. Until now, the Prelims were conducted only in English, which posed challenges for candidates from rural areas and Assamese-medium schools.

“Our government is committed to providing equal opportunities for every civil service aspirant and eliminating unfair advantages. From now on, the Prelims of APSC CCE will be set in both English and Assamese to support students who are primarily versed in Assamese,” Sarma stated, highlighting the inclusive approach behind this policy.

While most of the Preliminary paper can now be attempted in either language, the Comprehension section of General Studies Paper-II will continue to be conducted in English to maintain standardisation.

The cabinet-approved move is expected to broaden access for candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds, making it easier for students from rural areas to compete on an equal footing. Experts believe this step could encourage greater participation from Assamese-medium candidates and help bridge the gap between urban and rural aspirants in civil services.

The Chief Minister’s announcement has been widely shared on his official social media platforms. Aspirants and educators have welcomed the initiative, calling it a progressive step toward fairness and inclusivity in Assam’s civil service examinations.