Assam CM Lays Foundation Stone of Multipurpose Centre at Doul Govindo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a multipurpose centre at Doul Govindo temple in North Guwahati.

Visiting the temple on the occasion of his birthday, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for the project worth Rs. 50 lakhs.

Laying the foundation stone, the chief minister said, “We have been thinking of a parking place and a playground for long but didn’t found any vacant land. Now that the land has been donated for the space, I thank them as the space will be allotted for the parking space and the playground.”

He further stated that the construction of the auditorium of the temple will be completed within three-four months adding that the fund will be released for the construction.

The chief minister visited the temple to seek blessings from God on his birthday.

His fans and well-wishers celebrated his birthday by cutting cake and also gifted him gamocha, bouquet and paintings.

Wishes poured in for his birthday from politicians to sportsperson to fan followers.