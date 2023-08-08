Assam CM Most Corrupt in Country: Congress

The Congress today held a strategy meeting of the party leaders from Assam in connection with the preparations for the 2024 General Elections.
The meeting was held at the AICC headquarters here today and presided over by the Congress president Mr Mallikarjun Kharge. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secy KC Venugopal were also present on the occasion.
Among those who attended the meeting included AICC in-charge for Assam, Jitendra Singh, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Bora, CLP Leader Debabrata Saikia, MPs and other leaders.
Mr Gandhi later said in a Facebook post that “peace and prosperity have been the foundational pillars on which the Congress party built a progressive Assam”. He said, the misgovernance by BJP's ‘double-engine’ sarkar has demolished these pillars. “We are determined to ensure this trend stops, and the times change for the good for the people”, he added.
In a tweet, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “In Assam, the Congress party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. We are reinvigorating the organisation. All leaders and workers must reach out to people and expose the misgovernance and incompetence of the BJP.
Congress party built Assam, brick by brick, and ensured peace, progress, and welfare of the state.
Today, the strategy meeting with Assam leaders focussed on some crucial issues facing the state.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Mr Jitender Singh, Mr Bora and Mr Saikia said that deliberate attempts were being made to spoil the peaceful and harmonious atmosphere of Assam.
Mr Bora alleged that the BJP government had organized weapons training for its activists in Assam, which will endanger peace in the state. He said, the party will launch an agitation against it.
He said, during the meeting the corruption prevailing in the state under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also discussed. He alleged that Sarma was the most corrupt CM in the country.
Mr Bora also disclosed that the Congress president had assured him that he will consider his request to hold a special CWC meeting in Assam focusing on the North Eastern region.