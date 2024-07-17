Assam CM Raises Alarm Over Changing Demography; Congress Responds
Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, while attending a program in Ranchi on Wednesday, expressed deep concerns over the changing demography in Assam. He claimed that the Muslim population in Assam has surged to 40% from 12% in 1951.
"Changing demography is a big issue for me. In Assam, the Muslim population has reached 40% today. In 1951, it was 12%. We have lost many districts. This is not a political issue for me. It is a matter of life and death for me," Sarma stated.
Reacting to Sarma's remarks, Congress Deputy Leader and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seems to be suffering from amnesia in Ranchi.
"Only 2 months ago he was seen dancing and singing in minority-dominated areas of Assam. Clearly, it was not a matter of life and death when he wanted votes for BJP," Gogoi tweeted on his official 'X' handle.
Meanwhile, during his media interaction in Ranchi, Sarma also emphasized the necessity for state-specific laws to protect the rights of tribal women. He highlighted concerns regarding migrants who, despite having families, marry poor tribal girls under the Special Marriage Act. Sarma called for legislation tailored to Jharkhand to address this issue, aiming to safeguard the rights and wellbeing of its women and prevent exploitation.