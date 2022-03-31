Assam CM Ranked 32 Among 100 Most Powerful Leaders List

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been ranked 32 among the most powerful Indians in the list of 100 most powerful leaders conducted by The Indian Express.

It should be noted that the Chief Minister was ranked 60th in 2021.

“The BJP’s most powerful chief minister in the Northeast, he is seen as the dean of the political circuit there. Known for his controversial remarks, he brings to the table a clout that transcends the party’s core vote base”, The Indian Express quoted in the list of 100 most powerful Indians in 2022.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is 15th Chief Minister of Assam. He was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam on May 10, 2021, succeeding his colleague Sarbananda Sonowal. The State’s Chief Minister played a key role in establishing the state on the path of progress and prosperity.

However, the list of most powerful leaders has ranked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in No 1.

The Indian Express Quoted, “Narendra Modi - Exactly a year ago, the nation was battling the brutal second Covid-19 wave amid looming economic distress, vaccine management was a mess, the farm protests were deadlocked, the BJP had come a cropper in West Bengal — all this seems like history. With 183 crore Indians having received at least one vaccine dose, a Budget betting on a capex push, the BJP’s stunning return in four states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has galvanised his party and government.”

