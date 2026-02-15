Assam CM Announces Mega Tunnel and Ring Road Projects for Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced a series of major infrastructure approvals for the state during a press conference held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, describing the developments as “transformational” for Assam and the wider Northeast.

Advertisment

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said the Government of India has approved several key projects, including the ambitious Guwahati Ring Road and the long-awaited Gohpur–Numaligarh river tunnel across the Brahmaputra.

Centre Approves Gohpur–Numaligarh River Tunnel

Sarma stated that the Centre has cleared the construction of a 34-kilometre-long rail-cum-road tunnel connecting Gohpur and Numaligarh under the Brahmaputra River. The project is estimated to cost ₹18,662 crore.

He described the proposed structure as India’s first twin-tube rail-cum-road tunnel and the second of its kind in the world. According to the Chief Minister, a similar rail-cum-road tunnel exists between Germany and Denmark.

The tunnel will serve as the fourth rail and road connectivity system across the Brahmaputra. In addition to rail and vehicular traffic tubes, the project will also include a separate escape tube for safety.

Calling the project strategically and diplomatically significant, Sarma emphasised its importance for national security and connectivity. He noted that the Northeast is currently connected to the rest of India through the narrow Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck.” The river tunnel, he said, will provide an alternative connectivity route for the region.

The project will be executed with the cooperation of the Government of India, the Indian Army, and the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). The Railways will also extend support for its construction.

Guwahati Ring Road and Elevated Corridor

The Chief Minister also announced that the Centre has approved the Guwahati Ring Road project. The total cost of the project is ₹5,729 crore, to be jointly borne by the Central and State governments.

As part of a new addition to the Ring Road plan, an elevated corridor will be constructed from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Borjhar to Jalukbari. The elevated stretch will be built at an estimated cost of ₹1,500 crore.

The Ring Road project is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in Guwahati and improve connectivity to adjoining districts.

Kamakhya Corridor and Ropeway Project

Sarma further informed that work on the Kamakhya Corridor project will begin soon. As part of the initiative, a ropeway will be constructed from Kamakhya Railway Station to Kamakhya Dham, aiming to improve accessibility for pilgrims visiting the revered temple shrine.

Highway Expansion and High-Speed Road

The Chief Minister announced that a four-lane highway will be constructed from Baihata Chariali to Tezpur. The project is currently awaiting final approval from the Central Government.

In another major development, Assam has secured the Silchar–Shillong–Guwahati High-Speed Road project, which will be built at an estimated cost of ₹22,864 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone for the project in March.

The high-speed corridor is expected to drastically reduce travel time between Barak Valley, Meghalaya, and Guwahati, boosting trade, tourism, and regional integration.

Transformational Phase for Assam

Describing the approvals as a landmark moment for Assam, Sarma said the projects would not only strengthen internal connectivity but also enhance the strategic and economic position of the Northeast.

“These projects are of immense importance not just for Assam, but for the entire country,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the coming years would witness unprecedented infrastructure growth in the state.

With multiple mega-projects in the pipeline and several awaiting final clearances, Assam appears poised for a significant infrastructure push aimed at transforming mobility, trade, and strategic connectivity across the region.