Assam

Assam: CM Sarma Apprises Guv of Prevailing Situation in the State

CM Sarma also updated the governor regarding several issues about the welfare and development of the state
Assam: CM Sarma Apprises Guv of Prevailing Situation in the State

Assam CM Calls on Governor Mukhi

Pratidin Time

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday called on Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan and apprised him of the prevailing situation in the state.

CM Sarma also updated the governor regarding several issues about the welfare and development of the state, a release from the Raj Bhawan said.

The Chief Minister also informed Prof. Mukhi about the progress of implementation of important schemes and projects of the central and state governments.

The governor and the chief minister also discussed the forthcoming Budget Session of the state Assembly, which the governor has summoned from March 14, the release added.

Assam
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Prof. Jagadish Mukhi

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com