Assam CM Sarma Discusses Issues Of "Mutual Interest" With Nagaland CM Rio

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma held “fruitful” discussions with his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio on Sunday on issues of “mutual interest”.

CM Sarma tweeted afterwards, “Held a fruitful discussion with CM of Nagaland @Neiphiu_Rio ji on issues of mutual interest, people's welfare in both States and strengthening our friendship in presence of Nagaland's Dy CM Y Patton and ex-CM TR Zeliang. I appreciate Rio ji's warmth during the meeting”.

Notably, in July last year, the chief secretaries of both the states held a meeting in Nagaland’s Dimapur to de-escalate the tense situation at two locations in the Dessoi Valley Reserve Forest and Tsurangkong Valley following a stand-off between the armed police forces of Nagaland and Assam.

It was decided in the meeting that the security personnel of both states shall simultaneously move back from the site of the standoff to their respective base camps, reported ANI.