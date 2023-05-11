Assam: CM Sarma Launches Ayushman Asom- Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana

Referring to Ayushman Asom- Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana as reflections of “double-engine government”, the Chief Minister remarked that the current dispensations at the Centre and in the State have been relentlessly working towards socio-economic empowerment of disadvantaged sections of the society and that today’s launch of Ayushman Asom, along with previously launched schemes such as Mission Basundhara, Mission Bhumiputra, among others, are manifestations of that very commitment.