Assam CM Lays Foundation of Manikut for Jagannath Temple in Barpeta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Sarthebari on Thursday and laid foundation of Rs. 50 lakhs for Manikut in Jagannath Temple.

He said, “Thirty-bed hospital will be set up in Sarthebari and relevant steps will be taken to uplift and develop bell metal, brass industry.”

A storage house will be built for broken bell metals.

Moreover, Tripartite meeting between the government, the industry department, and bell metal artists in November.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, “Felt blessed to lay foundation for new Manikut & Bat Chora of Sri Sri Jagannath Temple at Panchkhel village, Sarthebari. Appreciate the initiative to give new look to the over 100-yr-old structures. Every such small step is crucial in promotion of our Sanatani tradition!”

CM Sarma also inaugurated three-storey inspection bungalow at Kayakuchi in Barpeta.

He said, “Built with ₹2 cr under SOPD(G) scheme, it will help Govt officials execute their duty with greater efficiency & convenience.”