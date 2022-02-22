Assam CM Sarma Reviews Health Projects

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met senior government officials and discussed various issues related to the Assam Secondary Healthcare Systems Reforms Project on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Sarma also reviewed the status of the State Cancer Institute of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and the proposed Employee Health Assurance Scheme.

Sarma also discussed steps to be taken under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases, Stroke (NPCDCS) and approved the utilization plan.

The Assam government has also proposed to build a Mother and Child Care Hospital in Tamulpur district.

The government has also planned to build a 50-bedded hospital under the ‘Prime Minister Ayushmaan Bharat Abhiyaan’ at five locations across the state, a 100-bedded hospital at Sualkuchi in Kamrup district and a high quality Nursing School as part of district hospitals.

In order to make the health delivery system hassle-free, the chief minister also directed officials to expedite online booking for outpatient department at medical colleges in the state and opening of the Green Corridor for emergency cases with adequate parking space.

A ‘green corridor' is a special route that is managed in a way that all the traffic signals that come in the route of the hospital where an organ is harvested and the hospital where it is to be transplanted, are green and controlled manually.

Sarma also reviewed progress of the ongoing construction of five district hospitals at newly created districts of the state.

Apart from this, the chief minister also asked the government employees to introduce portal based submission of medical bills.

He also asked to develop a portal and prepare an appropriate guideline to ensure seamless experience.