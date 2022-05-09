Assam: CM Sarma to Inaugurate ‘Gunotsav’ in a Sipajhar School on May 11

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate ‘Gunotsav’ on May 11 at a school in Sipajhar. State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday said that the chief minister will also participate as the external evaluator of Gunotsav.

Gunotsav will be held in three phase from May 11 to June 4. The first phase will be held from May 11 to May 14 which will include 10 districts.

The second phase will start from May 23 to May 26 which will cover 12 districts and the third phase will be held from June 1 to June 4 covering 11 districts.

Education minister Ranoj Pegu informed that a total of 18752 external evaluators have been appointed who will evaluate the educational problem of the schools.

Pegu further informed that the chief minister as well as other MLAs and highly-place officials will be engaged as external evaluator.

According to officials of the Axom Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan Mission, scholastic evaluation will be done of students from Class-I to Class-IX. However, in view of the fact that the new academic session will start in April, students will be given question papers which will pertain to one Class lower. Consequently, students newly-promoted to Class-II will be given questions papers meant for Class-I and so on for the other Classes.



Further, those Class-V and Class-VIII students of the current academic session of 2021-2022, who will be in Class-VI and Class-IX respectively in the 2022-2023 academic session in some other schools, will have to appear for the Gunotsav evaluation in their original schools.