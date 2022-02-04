Assam: CM Sarma Visits Disam Dev Satra in Doomdooma

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Disam Dev Satra in Doomdooma’s Dahatiya village in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Friday.

Addressing the media there, CM Sarma said, “I often come to this place but after taking over as the chief minister, I was not able to visit this place. I met with the people here and prayed for the wellbeing of the people of the state”.

Asked about the reopening of educational institutions in the state, the CM said, “If the Covid-19 situation remains under control, the government is planning to reopen all educational institutions from February 15”.

Reacting to MLA Sherman Ali’s comments, CM Sarma said, “Sherman Ali can say what he wants but the works will go ahead as planned”.

On being asked about the establishment of Bir Raghav Moran’s statue in Doomdooma, the CM said that government could not find land for the project while assuring that the project will kick-start as soon as the government was able to acquire and allocate lands for it.