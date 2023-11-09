Assam CM Slams Nitish Kumar; Claims Bihar CM 'Lost His Mind' Amid Birth Control Controversy

Earlier in the week, the BJP had demanded Nitish Kumar's resignation over his offensive comments on birth control in the Bihar Assembly, arguing that he had "lost his mental balance." This led to chaotic scenes in the Bihar Assembly during the ongoing Winter Session, with opposition members protesting against CM Nitish Kumar's objectionable remarks.

Under mounting pressure, Kumar apologized for his comments in the assembly, saying, "I apologise, and I take back my words," he told reporters after BJP legislators prevented him from entering the legislative assembly.