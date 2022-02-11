Assam CM Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Tukde Tukde' Philosophy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter emphasised on India being a “union” of cultures and states.
In a tweet, CM Sarma said that “India is far beyond just a union” and asked what was his problem with “nation, nationality and nationalism”. He also accused the Congress leader of having “tukde-tuke” philosophy and said “Bharat cannot be held hostage to it”.
“India is far beyond just a union. We are a proud Nation. Bharat cannot be held hostage to your tukde tukde philosophy. What is your problem with Nation, Nationality and Nationalism.? And hello- beyond Bengal, we North east exist,” CM Sarma replied to a tweet by Gandhi.
On Thursday, Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of “insulting the spirit of India”.
“There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States. From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don’t insult the spirit of India,” Gandhi said.
He also spoke about India being a union of states during his speech on the motion of thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha.
Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress, saying the Britishers have gone but the party has made the “divide and rule” policy its character and has become the “leader of the tukde-tukde gang.