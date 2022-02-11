Assam CM Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Tukde Tukde' Philosophy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter emphasised on India being a “union” of cultures and states.

In a tweet, CM Sarma said that “India is far beyond just a union” and asked what was his problem with “nation, nationality and nationalism”. He also accused the Congress leader of having “tukde-tuke” philosophy and said “Bharat cannot be held hostage to it”.

“India is far beyond just a union. We are a proud Nation. Bharat cannot be held hostage to your tukde tukde philosophy. What is your problem with Nation, Nationality and Nationalism.? And hello- beyond Bengal, we North east exist,” CM Sarma replied to a tweet by Gandhi.