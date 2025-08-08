Assam CM Slams Rahul Gandhi’s 'Vote Theft' Allegations Against BJP

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of vote theft, pointing out Gandhi’s consistent tendency to accuse the BJP of malpractice whenever it wins.

CM Sarma said, “According to Rahul Gandhi, when he wins an election, everything is well and good. But whenever the BJP wins, he immediately finds faults and alleges malpractices. He claims that vote theft never happens in Karnataka or Telangana, yet insists that wherever the BJP wins, there must have been vote theft. What kind of logic is this? He accepts victories only when they favor him and questions them otherwise?”

The Assam chief minister’s remarks comes after Rahul Gandhi levelled serious charges against the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging it actively facilitated electoral fraud in the 2024 general elections. The allegations, which centred on bogus voter entries, duplicate names, and a deliberate refusal to allow scrutiny of the voter list, have stirred political waters ahead of a major protest in Bangalore on Friday.

“These elections were not just influenced — they were stolen,” Gandhi said, accusing the EC of “acting like an accomplice” to the ruling BJP. He declared that the very idea of ‘one person, one vote’ is being dismantled, not just in spirit, but in cold, calculated numbers.

