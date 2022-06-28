Assam CM Takes Stock of Flood Situation in Bajali

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Kuwara and Medhikuchi areas under Bajali district and assessed the damages caused by the floods due to the overflowing water of the Kaldia River.

Sarma also interacted with the affected people and assured them of all possible assistance.

Medhikuchi has witnessed immense destruction following the breaching of Pahumara embankment. Around 35 families were homeless following the flood havoc.