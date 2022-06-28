Assam

Assam CM Takes Stock of Flood Situation in Bajali

Sarma also interacted with the affected people and assured them of all possible assistance.
Assam CM Takes Stock of Flood Situation in Bajali
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits flood-hit Bajali
Pratidin Time

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Kuwara and Medhikuchi areas under Bajali district and assessed the damages caused by the floods due to the overflowing water of the Kaldia River.

Sarma also interacted with the affected people and assured them of all possible assistance.

Medhikuchi has witnessed immense destruction following the breaching of Pahumara embankment. Around 35 families were homeless following the flood havoc.

CM Sarma interacts with flood-affected people in Bhabanipur
CM Sarma interacts with flood-affected people in Bhabanipur

Chief Minister Sarma visited flood relief camps at No 425 Medhikuchi Model Primary School and Primary Health Camp at Bhabanipur.

He said that Rs 9 crores assistance has been sanctioned for strengthening the embankment of Pahumara River and construction of a proper road. He also assured of providing assistance to reconstruct damaged roads.

CM Sarma visits flood-hit Bajali
CM Sarma visits flood-hit Bajali

The chief minister also inspected the flood situation at Charalpara Nayapara at Bhabanipur and took note of the hardships faced by the people.

Sarma was accompanied by Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development Ranjit Kumar Dass.

Also Read
Malayalam Actor Ambika Rao Passes Away
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Bajali
Relief Camp
Medhikuchi
Kaldia River

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com