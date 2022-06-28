Assam CM Takes Stock of Flood Situation in Bajali

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Kuwara and Medhikuchi areas under Bajali district and assessed the damages caused by the floods due to the overflowing water of the Kaldia River.
Sarma also interacted with the affected people and assured them of all possible assistance.
Medhikuchi has witnessed immense destruction following the breaching of Pahumara embankment. Around 35 families were homeless following the flood havoc.
Chief Minister Sarma visited flood relief camps at No 425 Medhikuchi Model Primary School and Primary Health Camp at Bhabanipur.
He said that Rs 9 crores assistance has been sanctioned for strengthening the embankment of Pahumara River and construction of a proper road. He also assured of providing assistance to reconstruct damaged roads.
The chief minister also inspected the flood situation at Charalpara Nayapara at Bhabanipur and took note of the hardships faced by the people.
Sarma was accompanied by Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development Ranjit Kumar Dass.