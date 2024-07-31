Assam CM Talks About Outcomes Of Recently Held DC Conference

Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan

Sarma said, "Under the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan, we have decided to provide Rs 2 lakh each to unemployed youth of the state for the establishment of their business. The first level of interview to select candidates has been completed. In the first phase, we will help 30,000 youths and the district-level interview for this will begin on August 16. The interview phase will conclude on September 5. On September 30, the Assam government will distribute the said amount to the selected youths."