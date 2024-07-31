Assam CM Talks About Outcomes Of Recently Held DC Conference

While addressing the media on Wednesday following the weekly Assam cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed the outcomes of the DC Conference held recently. Among a plethora of topics discussed were financial aid to unemployed youth, smooth conduction of Grade III and IV exams, and welfare schemes of the government.
Sarma said, "Under the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan, we have decided to provide Rs 2 lakh each to unemployed youth of the state for the establishment of their business. The first level of interview to select candidates has been completed. In the first phase, we will help 30,000 youths and the district-level interview for this will begin on August 16. The interview phase will conclude on September 5. On September 30, the Assam government will distribute the said amount to the selected youths."
There was a detailed discussion on this scheme, the selection of qualified applicants and other aspects with the district commissioners, he added.
The Chief Minister also discussed with the DCs on the smooth conduct of Grade III and Grade IV recruitment examination which will be held in the coming months across Assam.
"On August 7 or 8, we will distribute certificates of the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme through which 3,00,000 girls can avail benefits," he said.
Under the third iteration of the flagship scheme of the Assam government, new benefits will be initiated for 20 lakh eligible applicants. Sarma said, "A major decision in today's cabinet meeting was the approval of Orunodoi 3.0. From now on, ration cards and Aadhaar cards will be mandatory for eligibility under the scheme."
The scheme has previously benefited 27 lakh families. In the 3.0 edition, it will add 20 lakh more families, taking the total number of beneficiaries to 47 lakh under the scheme, said Chief Minister Sarma, adding that the process will begin in September.