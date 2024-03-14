Assam CM Thanks PM Modi for Semiconductor Facility, Hails State's Industry 4.0 Leadership

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the establishment of the semiconductor facility in Jagiroad and remarked that he never envisaged Assam would one day lead India's Industry 4.0.
"Today is one of the happiest days for me, and one of the most glorious for Assam. I would have never imagined that one day Assam will anchor India's leadership in Industry 4.0. But it's true today. Nothing can better exemplify #ModiHaiToMumkinHai than the launch of Tata's Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor facility in Jagiroad," Assam CM posted on X on Wednesday.
PM Modi on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone for the Tata Group's Rs 27,000 crore indigenous "Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility" at Jagiroad in Morigaon district.
Earlier, the Chief Minister mentioned that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "geographical barrier" no longer impedes Assam's industrialization and that of the North-eastern State.
Expressing happiness over Assam being included in the first phase of the "semiconductor technology revolution" in the country, the Chief Minister stated it's a manifestation of the attention the Northeast is receiving under the current central government, eradicating the label of a "neglected region."
"The people of Assam shall remain forever indebted to the Prime Minister for his role in ushering a new wave of development and progress in the state," the Chief Minister added.
The Chief Minister commended the Tata Group for investing Rs 27,000 crore and assured full support from the Government of Assam to provide a conducive industrial environment.
He said Tata Group's investment in Jagiroad will significantly contribute to the state and country's economic growth.
Referring to the foundation stone laid for the semiconductor unit at Jagiroad as an emotional moment, the Chief Minister mentioned its potential to provide direct employment to 15,000 youth and indirect opportunities to an equal number of job-seekers.
He praised the role of Bimal Bora and Pijush Hazarika, Ministers in the Assam Cabinet, for their tireless efforts in making the semiconductor assembly and test unit at Jagiroad a reality.
He urged the people of Assam to abandon the "culture" of strikes/protests/hartals and embrace positivity and optimism for Assam to achieve its rightful position among the States of the Indian Union.
In India's effort to bolster its semiconductor ecosystem, three new chip plants - two in Gujarat and one in Assam - are being established, alongside the under-construction chip plant at Sanand in Gujarat. Tata Group is setting up two of these three new plants.
Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd ("TSAT") will establish a semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam, capable of producing 48 million chips per day, at a cost of Rs 27,000 crore. It will cover segments like automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones.
Tata Sons, Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, mentioned that the semiconductor plant in Assam will create 50,000 jobs.