Assam CM To Meet Sonowal In Delhi To Finalize Candidate For Majuli Bypoll

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be meeting Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi on Monday at around 9 pm to finalize their party candidate for Majuli by poll.

Last year, Sonowal vacated the Majuli seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha. He was later inducted in the Union Cabinet

Bypoll to fill the Majuli seat will be held on March 7. According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the notification for the bypoll will be issued on February 10.

Majuli is the world's largest river island and it got the status of a district when Sonowal was the Chief Minister of Assam.