Assam CM Calls For Tough Stance Against 'Anti-Nationals'

After the arrest of a person on suspicions of being a Pakistani agent from the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said authorities will take a tough stance against those involved in anti-national activities.

This comes after the arrest of a suspected Pakistani agent from Assam’s Morigaon. The person was arrested in an operation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking on the matter, the Assam CM expressed his displeasure and raised concerns on the rise in treasonous activities in the state.

Assam CM Sarma said, “Action will be taken against all those involved in treason against the nation.”

“The state police has carried on with its crackdown on anti-nationals around the state along with the NIA,” added the Assam CM.

It may be noted that on Tuesday night, the CBI had arrested one person from Assam’s Morigaon district on suspicions of being a Pakistani agent and having links to terrorism.

As per the information received, the CBI carried out a raid in Moirabari in the Morigaon district of Assam. The central probing agency arrested one person from the spot during the operation.

According to the officials, the suspected Pakistani agent was supplying SIM cards to Pakistani intelligence agencies from here in Assam.

Along with the arrest, the probing body seized two laptops and several other incriminating documents as evidence in the case from the possession of the accused in Assam’s Morigaon.

The identity of the suspected Pakistani agent was established as Baharul Islam. He ran a mobile shop in the Saruchala Bazaar area under the Moirabari police station in Assam, officials said.

He was allegedly involved in carrying out the treasonous activities from his mobile shop, officials further added. A case has been registered and further proceedings will be initiated as per the law, mentioned officials.

Amid a rise in petty crimes across Assam, serious issues like treason have somewhat gone under the radar. However, the action taken by authorities is likely to reassure the citizens about their safety.