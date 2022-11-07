Assam CM Visits Tripura Ahead of Assembly Elections

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Tripura’s capital Agartala on Monday morning for a one-day visit.

CM Sarma landed at the MBB airport in Agartala where he was accorded a warm welcome by Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

This visit of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convenor of Northeast Democratic Alliance, holds immense significance ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

This visit of the Assam chief minister to Tripura is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to boost the morale of its party leaders and workers ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

The Assam chief minister is also slated to address the BJP’s Booth Vijay Abhiyan at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan.