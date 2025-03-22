Assam CM Urges People to Participate in Earth Hour by Switching Off Lights

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged citizens to take part in Earth Hour by switching off all non-essential lights from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM on Saturday, joining the global movement for environmental conservation.

Highlighting the significance of collective action, the Chief Minister emphasized that a unified effort to reduce energy consumption, even for an hour, can contribute to lower emissions and a more sustainable future.

Taking to platform ‘X’, CM Srama said, “#EarthHour – an hour dedicated to mother Earth 🌏 Imagine the impact of a global collective effort of switching off lights for an hour – reduced energy consumption, reduced emissions and a brighter future. Let's switch off all non-essential lights from 8.30 PM to 9.30 PM today and be a part of this global movement.”

Earth Hour is a global initiative aimed at encouraging people to take action against climate change. The event typically takes place on the last Saturday of March, when individuals, communities, and businesses turn off non-essential lights for one hour, from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM local time. This simple act symbolizes a commitment to addressing pressing environmental issues like global warming, habitat destruction, and unsustainable energy use.

The initiative was first introduced by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in 2007 to emphasize the urgent need to tackle climate change and protect nature. The inaugural event took place on 31 March 2007, when over 2.2 million people and 2,000 businesses in Sydney, Australia, turned off their lights for an hour. Since then, the movement has grown significantly, now encompassing over 190 countries, making it one of the world's largest grassroots environmental campaigns.