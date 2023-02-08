Assam: CM Vigilance Cell Conduct Raids In MP Fund Embezzlement Case

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in Assam on Wednesday conducted raids at three locations in South Kamrup.

According to reports, the raids were carried out in connection with the matter of embezzlement from MP funds.

The allegations have been leveled against Rajya Sabha member from Assam, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

As per information received, the MP had got Rs 16 lakh in funds released for work on three roads. In total he got Rs 48 lakh to be released from his MP funds.

However, the Vigilance Cell conducted surveys along the three said roads for which the funds were released and it came to the fore that no work had been undertaken on these roads.

It may be noted that in September 2020, Assam's independent candidate and veteran journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan took oath as an elected member to the Rajya Sabha.

Bhuyan was among fifteen persons who were inducted formally as Rajya Sabha members.

Taking to Twitter, Bhuyan had said, "Took oath as Member of Rajya Sabha today. Need all your blessings so that I can perform up to the expectations of the people of Assam. Also, gratitude to the legislators of Assam Legislative Assembly for putting their trust on me".